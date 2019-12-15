Subramanian Swamy on Rahul’s Savarkar jibe: Congress leader making easy for BJP to be dismissive

Subramanian Swamy slams Rahul Gandhi over his jibe at Savarkar jibe.

Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Savarkar remark. Swamy said that Mahatma Gandhi himself paid tributes to Savarkar and held talks with him on how to achieve freedom.

“(Mahatma) Gandhi himself paid tribute to Savarkar he went and had a discussion with him on how to achieve freedom. Their paths diverged when they propagated but they both rose… Indira Gandhi issued a stamp in honour of Savarkar,” he said.

“So, these people don’t know even their own tradition. Sonia Gandhi is actually an Italian transplant here and she has never blended with the culture of this country,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

At the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi yesterday, Rahul said he would not apologise for speaking the truth as he turned down his political opponents’ demand to tender an apology for his ‘rape in India’ remark.

“My name is not Rahul Savarkar, but Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise for speaking the truth,” he said.

Rahul courted controversy at an election rally in Jharkhand when he said that PM Narendra Modi has turned Centre’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ into ‘rape in India’. The BJP raised the issue in the Parliament as well and sought an apology from him.

Speaking about Rahul’s controversial remark, Swamy said, “He is just shooting on his foot all the way. He is making it very easy for us to be dismissive… as far as rape is concerned, I would say it is a freudian slip…”

“I am not surprised that he thinks rape is something which can be trifled with,” said.

Swamy added that Rahul’s mother and party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi wants him back at the helm of party affairs.