Subramanian Swamy on Digvijaya Singh’s demand for air strike proof: Did US provide proof after killing Osama Bin Laden?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks on IAF airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot. Swamy said that Congress party is lying on everything and questioned the need to reveal the exact number of casualties. He also asked if America had provided details of Osama bin Laden’s killing. The statement comes after Singh questioned the claims put forward by Modi government over the number of terrorists killed in the air strikes by the Indian Air Force on February 26. The IAF hit Jaish e Muhammad camps in Balakot after the deadly Pulwama attack that left at least 40 CRPF personnel dead.

“Why does anyone need to give exact figures of dead terrorists? Did America give details of the assassination of Osama bin Laden?” Swamy added, “Why does Congress party lie on everything?,” ANI quoted Swamy as saying.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Singh, on Tuesday faced severe criticism for terming the Pulwama attack as an ‘accident’. On Saturday, Singh had urged the Modi government to present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan, just the way the United States had done after killing Osama bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.

The Rajya Sabha MP had said, “I am not questioning the recent IAF action against Pakistan-based terrorist camps, but the pictures of any incident in open space can be accessed through satellite technology. So we should also give evidence, the way the US government presented evidence before the world on the killing of Laden.”

Singh has even “congratulated” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the unconditional release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. “I also congratulate the honourable PM of Pakistan Imran Khan that he showed a new way of being a good neighbour and returned the brave officer of Indian Air Force to us,” the Congress leader said.

The Indian strike on the JeM terrorist camps came 12 days after the terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.