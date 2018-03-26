Subramanian Swamy on KJ Alphons comparing Aadhaar to US visa scan: ‘It’s a foolish statement’

Terming the comparison as foolish, Swamy said, “It’s a foolish statement. There is no point comparing India and America, going to America is your choice, the minister should take back his words.”

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has slammed the remarks by Union minister KJ Alphons on Adhaar verification. Alphons, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, had compared Aadhaar to US Visa and said that people have no problems ‘getting naked for US Visa’.

Advocating the process of Aadhaar on Sunday, KJ Alphons sparked a row when he said that data protection champions were ready to get naked before the ‘white man for US visa’ , but a “massive revolution” has begun when “their own government” asks for data. “Ten pages of information which you have never even confessed to your wife ever, or to your husband, have to be passed on to a white man to get an American visa. We have absolutely no problems going and putting our fingerprints and the iris and getting your whole body naked before the white man at all,” said Alphons.

“But when the government of India, which is your government, asks you your name and your address, nothing more..there’s a massive revolution in the country…saying it’s an intrusion into the privacy of the individual. I mean, how far can we go? Let the Supreme Court decide,” Alphons said. He further assured that information collected under Aadhaar was safe and secure and clarified that media reports about data breaches were incorrect.

The minister, taking a jibe, said that the attitude of many people changed sharply when their own government sought basic information. Alphons made his remarks while addressing a valedictory session of the Global Digital Summit #FUTURE organised by the Kerala government. He further claimed that no cases of biometric data leak in the country have been recorded in past three-and-a-half years.