Subramanian Swamy, Kamal Haasan indulge in ugly war of words over Hindi row

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy (File Photo/PTI)

Subramanian Swamy vs Kamal Haasan: The controversy triggered by Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement to push Hindi as a common language rages on with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan engaging in a bitter war of words. Responding to Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needi Maiam (MKM) who posted a video on Twitter criticising Amit Shah, Swamy questioned why he and DMK chief Stalin never opposed the rule regarding a ban on teaching Hindi in Tamil Nadu schools. Swamy said the decision whether to opt for Hindi as third language should be left to students.

Moron Kamalahasan and DMK Chief Stalin are howling about imposition of Hindi. What about their imposition that no Hindi will be taught in TN? Let Hindi be an optional third language and the choice on which language to opt left to the student — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 16, 2019

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that since Hindi is spoken the most in the country, it has the ability to unite the whole country.

“India has many languages and every language has its importance. But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India’s identity globally,” Amit Shah had said igniting a national debate over the issue.

Also Read: On Hindi Diwas, Amit Shah triggers debate over ‘One Nation, One Language’

Opposition parties, including the Congress slammed Amit Shah for trying to impose the language on non-Hindi speaking people. Describing the Home Minister’s statement as ‘shocking’, Stalin had accused the Centre of “autocratic imposition of Hindi”.

Kamal Haasan too jumped into the controversy using social media. He warned that though all languages must be respected, any attempt to tinker with the status of Tamil language will lead to massive protests.

Now you are constrained to prove to us that India will continue to be a free country. You must consult the people before you make a new law or a new scheme. pic.twitter.com/u0De38bzk0 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2019

“The unity in diversity is a promise that we made when we made India into a Republic. Now, no Shah, Sultan or Samrat must renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil,” Haasan said in an apparent reference to Amit Shah in the video he posted on Twitter. “The unity in diversity is a promise that we made when we made India into a Republic. Now, no Shah, Sultan or Samrat must renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil,” Haasan said in an apparent reference to Amit Shah in the video he posted on Twitter.