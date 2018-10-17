​​​
  3. Subramanian Swamy calls Sabarimala issue a fight between Hindu renaissance and obscurantism

Subramanian Swamy calls Sabarimala issue a fight between Hindu renaissance and obscurantism

Swamy took a jibe at people who earlier supported the ban on Triple Talaq as a step towards achieving gender equality and freedom but were now against the entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2018 6:02 PM
Sabarimala Temple, Sabarimala Shrine, Lord Ayyappa Temple, Kerala, Subramanian Swamy, BJP, Supreme Court, Hindu File image of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

While Kerala remains on the edge over Sabarimala entry issue, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has come out in support of the Supreme Court’s verdict which allowed entry of women of all ages in to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

Talking to news agency ANI, Swamy said that the Supreme court has taken a decision after looking into all the aspects of this matter. “Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it’s our tradition. Even caste system is our tradition but it is not correct. We need to change,” Swamy said.

Taking a jibe at people who earlier supported the ban on Triple Talaq as a step towards achieving gender equality and freedom but were now against the entry of women in Sabarimala temple, Swamy said, “Triple Talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now.”

Calling Sabarimala issue a fight between reformists and orthodoxy, Swami took on those opposing the SC verdict and said, “It is a fight between renaissance in Hinduism and obscurantism. Hindus are equal in renaissance and caste system should end. See, not all Brahmins are intellectual today, they work in movies, and run businesses also. It written nowhere that caste system is by birth? Hindu Shastras can be amended.”

Meanwhile, the hill shrine opened today for the monthly rituals. However, women of the 10-50 age group were not allowed to enter. Protesters descended in large numbers and gave police a tough time. They are opposing  the entry of women between 10-50 years of age. Even women protesters have gathered near the temple town.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top