Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar? Subramanian Swamy drops big hint

Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar? The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and the one promise which has garnered maximum attention is the proposal for Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar.

Interestingly, moments after BJP working president JP Nadda released the manifesto in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to laud the decision to ‘confer’ country’s highest civilian award to Veer Savarkar.

“Good that Govt has decided to award Veer Savarkar the Bharat Ratna,” Swamy said without elaborating any further.

The 44-page BJP Maharashtra manifesto mentioned that the party will demand Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Govindrao Phule. This is not for the first time that Savarkar’s name has popped up ahead of elections. Shiv Sena had in the past tried to shake up public sentiment associated with Veer Savarkar to woo voters.

Savarkar, who was charged as a co-conspirator in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, is considered to be the father of Hindutva philosophy in India. He was a fierce critic of the Congress’ decision to accept the partition move.

Apart from the Bharat Ratna mentions, the BJP ‘Sankalpapatra’ has also promised a US 1 trillion economy for Maharashtra along with creation of five crore jobs in next five years. The party’s election document said it will work to provide house to all by 2022.

The party also has big plans for parched Marathwada region. The BJP said it will connect all 11 dams of the region and provide clean drinking water through an extensive network of pipeline.