Congress waiting with garlands to welcome Pakistan over Article 370: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy slams Congress over Article 370: Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has slammed the Congress for opposing the Narendra Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and toeing the line of Pakistan over the issue.

“Pak Foreign Minister laments that no one is waiting with garlands to receive Pakistan on abolition of Article 370. He is wrong. Cheer up. The Congi party is standing in a queue to welcome Pakistan with garlands,” Swamy said in his tweet. His statement came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lamented that Pakistan was not getting much support on the international stage over the recent developments concerning Kashmir.

“Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle… Do not live in the fool paradise,” news agency ANI quoted Qureshi, as saying during a press conference aired on PTV.

Swamy’s outburst against the Congress comes after the grand old party raised the issue of armed protests and police firing in Jammu and Kashmir, something similar to Pakistan’s line of revolt against “Indian atrocities”. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the purported development was also lapped up by the Pakistani media. The party’s stand articulated by its leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, also went on similar lines. He had questioned the government in parliament on how Kashmir could be an internal matter to India when international agencies like the UN are already involved. This went against the country’s stated stand of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and that it would allow no interference by any third party.

This is not the first time that Swamy has spoken his mind on the issue. Swamy, last week, had said that after scrapping Article 370, the Modi government’s next aim should be to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Return of the territory in the possession of Pakistan is the next agenda item for us. I hope the decisiveness with which Prime Minister and Home Minister have taken this step, will take the next step also when we are ready to recover the land as per the resolution of this Parliament,” the leader said.

The Parliament had last week passed a resolution to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, scrapping its special staus and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.