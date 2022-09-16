Subramaniam Swamy’s advice to PM Modi ahead of SCO Meet: ‘Get PLA out of Indian territory or surrender to China’

Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “surrender to China” if he fails to convince the neighbouring country to march out of India’s territory. Swamy’s reaction comes a day after the disengagement process ended at the Patrolling Point 15 in the Eastern Ladakh region. Meanwhile, the Congress has claimed that PM Modi has conceded India’s land to China.

On Friday morning, Swamy took to Twitter and wrote, “Modi must tell in simple words: ‘Get PLA out of Indian territory or we shall take time but we will throw them out’. Demonstrate 56” chest or if deflated surrender to China and Qatar as per Adani’s advice.” Incidentally Swamy has been asked to vacate his Lutyens’ bungalow within six weeks.

Read More| India and SCO: Navigating new equations

On September 13, Swamy, in another tweet, had written, “Chinese are laughing away on Indian media reports quoting Modi Govt that India and China have vacated to either side of LAC. Truth: China has withdrawn from Indian land and India has withdrawn from Indian land. Thus, China claims: “What’s mine is mine and what is yours is also mine.”

In reply to Swamy’s September 13 tweet, councilor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Konchok Stanzin, wrote, “Your quote is true sir. Unfortunately, India has withdrawn from PP16 known as discharge ground, its decades-old permanent post located there. Very important Kugrang valley got disputed. Miles of land become a buffer zone from the Indian side. But who cares about local feelings?”

Read More| India has a big role to play in SCO: Uzbekistan’s SCO coordinator

Indian and Chinese troops jointly carried out the verification of the disengagement process from the Gogra-Hotsprings area (PP-15) at the LAC, which was the spot where both the armies had clashed against each other. The exercise came ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Samarkand, where Chinese President Xi Jingping is also present.