Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: A tribute to Netaji on his 121st birth anniversary

A sketch of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Express archive photo

One of the most iconic heroes in the Indian struggle for independence, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has inspired generations. Born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, Subhas Chandra Bose earned the title ‘Netaji’ by people as he broke away from the Indian National Congress (of which he was President in 1938) and in a fight of ideologies with Mahatma Gandhi and led the Azad Hind Fauj against the British oppression.

Though only theories now remain around the circumstances of his presumed death on 18 August, 1945, his unquestionable patriotism and impassioned call for freedom will never be forgotten.

On his 121st birth anniversary, here are 10 of his most powerful quotes

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!

2. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

3. Freedom is not given, it is taken.

4. No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.

5. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.

6. India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose.

8. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong.

9. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get

10.Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.

Marking his birthday today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Museum on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army at the Red Fort in Delhi.