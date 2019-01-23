Subhash Chandra Bose birthday: PM Modi inaugurates Museum dedicated to Netaji at Red Fort

PM Modi at Subhash Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort. (Source: BJP/Twitter)

Marking the 121st birth anniversary of India’s iconic leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Delhi’s Red Fort today.

This comes weeks after PM Modi renamed three Andaman islands after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Prime Minister also inaugarated the Jallianwala Bagh museum (Yaad-e-Jallian Museum) and the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence as well as Drishyakala – Museum on Indian Art at the same venue.

The museum on Netaji and the Indian National Army has various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA on display which include wooden chair and sword used by Bose, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.

Belonging to a family of an advocate, Netaji was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, then a Bengal province and joined Indian National Congress 1920s and subsequently became the president of the party in 1938. However, he broke away from the party following ideological difference and escaped to Germany and went on to build the Indian National Army (INA).

It must be noted that the museum is digitised and has some interesting facts documenting Netaji’s life from childhood to the Indian National Army (INA) trials which took place on the first floor of the Red Fort barracks which now also houses the museum.

Apart from Bose museum, three other museums which are based on the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre (Yaad-e-Jallian museum), 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, and contemporary paintings (Drishyakala) have also been established. A panel of research scholars was set up by the Culture Ministry to conceptualise these museums.

PM Modi said on Twitter, “These museums being inaugurated today will deepen the connect between our glorious history and our youth as well as add to the patriotic fervour among citizens.”

The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, which portrays an account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place on April 13, 1919, will also have on display the artefacts showcasing the heroism, valour and sacrifices by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.

The Museum on 1857-India’s first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period.

The Drishyakala- Exhibition on Indian Art shows art works from the time period of the 16th century to India’s independence.