Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew resigns from BJP

Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday saying that the promises of propagating the nationalist leader’s vision was not fulfilled by the saffron camp.

“When I joined BJP I was promised that I would be allowed to propagate the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose. But nothing of that sort happened,” he said.

“My discussions (with BJP) then centered on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers (Netaji and his elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose, also a freedom fighter). My understanding, both then and later, had been that I would propagate this ideology across the country on the BJP Platform. It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of BJP with the primary objective to propagate Netaj’s ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste and creed,” he said in his resignation letter to BJP national president J P Nadda.

This was essential to keep the country united, he said.

“My ardent promotional efforts to achieve these laudable objectives have not received any support from the BJP, either at the Centre or at the state level in West Bengal. I had put forward a detailed proposal suggesting a Bengal Strategy to reach out to the people of the state. My proposals were ignored,” he added.

Chandra Bose had joined the BJP in 2016 and had contested elections for two times on BJP ticket. He had contested the 2016 Assembly elections, and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was appointed the West Bengal BJP vice-president in 2016, was dropped from it during the 2020 organisational rejig.

On his resignation, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that Bose was not in touch with the party for a long time.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bose said that he is not “quitting politics”, and was ready to join any other party.

“I gave a lot of proposals to the party on how we should work which were not accepted. The party is moving on the wrong track in Bengal. There is polarisation, vote-bank politics and divisive politics that ruined our chances in Bengal,” Bose was quoted as saying by IE.

He said that no party has offered him anything. “I will always work for the people. So far no one has offered anything. My politics is based on Netaji’s and Sarat Chandra Bose’s ideologies. If my ideologies match with any other party’s ideology, I will definitely consider joining it,” he said.