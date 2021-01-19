  • MORE MARKET STATS

Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: TMC hits out at BJP for declaring Netaji’s anniversary as Parakram Diwas

By: |
New Delhi | January 19, 2021 6:38 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Government of India to declare the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a national holiday.

Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversaryUnion MoS, Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel briefed the press about the initiatives by the ministry and other ministries related to the 125th Birth Anniversary Year Celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (PIB photo)

The government has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which falls on 23rd January, as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year. Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture, informed today. Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a programme organised to mark the celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary, at Victoria Hall in Kolkata.

However, the decision did not go well with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. TMC leader Saugata Roy termed the announcement as a political move. Roy said that the declaration to celebrate the day as ‘Parakram Diwas’ has been made with an eye on upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. He said that there shouldn’t be politics in Netaji’s name. Roy added that if the Prime Minister wanted to do it, he could have done it six months ago. “Why on the eve of Netaji’s birthday and just before the Assembly Elections in the state?”

Related News

He added that TMC is not happy with the Government of India’s decision. “We are not satisfied with the Government of India’s decision to celebrate Netaji’s birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’. It should be ‘Deshprem Diwas’. We believe Netaji deserves much better. We will observe this day on our own with Mamata Banerjee leading a procession in the state,” informed Roy.

The decision to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas received a mixed response from Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew.

“Netaji was India’s liberator. We welcome the announcement but people have been celebrating January 23rd as ‘Deshprem Diwas’. It would’ve been more appropriate, had the government announced it as Deshprem Diwas. But we’re happy about the announcement,” said CK Bose, who is a BJP leader and Netaji’s grandnephew.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Government of India to declare the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a national holiday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPNarendra ModiNetaji Subash Chandra Bose
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary TMC hits out at BJP for declaring Netaji’s anniversary as Parakram Diwas
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers’ Protest: Biggest challenge is to convince agitating farmers for talks, says SC-appointed committee member
2CBI recovers Rs 2.04 cr cash hidden in South Delhi hotel in railway officials bribery case
3‘You are too small’: Trinamool snubs Congress’ merger offer to beat BJP