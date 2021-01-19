Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: TMC hits out at BJP for declaring Netaji’s anniversary as Parakram Diwas

Union MoS, Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel briefed the press about the initiatives by the ministry and other ministries related to the 125th Birth Anniversary Year Celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (PIB photo)

The government has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which falls on 23rd January, as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year. Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture, informed today. Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a programme organised to mark the celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary, at Victoria Hall in Kolkata.

However, the decision did not go well with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. TMC leader Saugata Roy termed the announcement as a political move. Roy said that the declaration to celebrate the day as ‘Parakram Diwas’ has been made with an eye on upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. He said that there shouldn’t be politics in Netaji’s name. Roy added that if the Prime Minister wanted to do it, he could have done it six months ago. “Why on the eve of Netaji’s birthday and just before the Assembly Elections in the state?”

He added that TMC is not happy with the Government of India’s decision. “We are not satisfied with the Government of India’s decision to celebrate Netaji’s birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’. It should be ‘Deshprem Diwas’. We believe Netaji deserves much better. We will observe this day on our own with Mamata Banerjee leading a procession in the state,” informed Roy.

The decision to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas received a mixed response from Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew.

“Netaji was India’s liberator. We welcome the announcement but people have been celebrating January 23rd as ‘Deshprem Diwas’. It would’ve been more appropriate, had the government announced it as Deshprem Diwas. But we’re happy about the announcement,” said CK Bose, who is a BJP leader and Netaji’s grandnephew.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Government of India to declare the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a national holiday.