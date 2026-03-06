A frontline Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district during the late hours of Thursday, March 5. The aircraft, which took off from the Jorhat Air Base on a routine training mission, lost radar contact at approximately 7:42 PM. Following an intensive overnight search through dense forest terrain, the wreckage was located in the Karbi Anglong district, roughly 60 kilometers from Jorhat.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots – Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar – were killed. Confirming the deaths, the IAF said both officers suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

“The IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Who were Anuj and Purvesh Duragkar?

The two pilots were dedicated officers serving in a frontline combat role. Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were experienced aviators stationed at the Jorhat Air Base, where they were part of a specialised fighter squadron. They were flying a routine training sortie in a multirole Su-30MKI when the aircraft lost radar contact.

The IAF has described both as brave personnel who sustained fatal injuries in the line of duty.

Local residents reportedly heard a loud explosion-like sound near a remote hill area close to the Nilip block in Karbi Anglong at around 7 pm. Some unverified images believed to be from the crash site were also shared on social media.

About Su-30MKI and its previous crash incidents

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater, long-range multirole fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi and produced under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the IAF.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of more than 260 Su-30MKI jets. In previous incidents, one of the aircraft crashed in Maharashtra’s Nashik district in June 2024, while another crashed in January 2023 after taking off from the Gwalior airbase.