Stung by election loss, Misa Bharti withdraws approval to development schemes worth Rs 15 crore in Patliputra

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti has withdrawn permission granted to carry out development works worth Rs 15 crore in Patliputra, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Patna district. Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. The decision to roll back the approval comes weeks after Bharti unsuccessfully contested from the Patliputra Lok Sabha against RJD rebel and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav in the Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, Bharti had granted approval to various developments works to be carried out in rural Patliputra just ahead of the elections. However, she appears to have undergone a change of heart and has withdrawn the permission to spend money from her MPLAD fund. Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) is a scheme started by the government in 1993 which allows a lawmaker to carry out developments works in his\/her constituency. The MPs are entitled to carry out development works to the tune of Rs 5 crore every year. The amount is sanctioned every year and gets accumulated if not spent. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are entitled to Rs 5 crore every year to carry out development activities. While a Lok Sabha MP can recommend developmental works in his constituency from MPLAD fund, a Rajya Sabha MP can recommend development works anywhere within the boundary of the state from where he has been elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Bharti is Lalu's eldest daughter. After her unsuccessful attempt in 2014 general elections from Patliputra, she was nominated for Rajya Sabha in July 2016. Misa and noted criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani were elected unopposed to the Upper House from Bihar. The term of Misa and Jethmalani expire in July 2022. In the April-May Lok Sabha elections, the RJD again fielded Bharti from Patliputra. But BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav defeated Bharti by nearly 39,000 votes.