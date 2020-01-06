Students protest outside old Delhi Police headquarters after JNU violence

By: |
Published: January 6, 2020 9:02:35 AM

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

delhi police, jnu protestsThe protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.

Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Students protest outside old Delhi Police headquarters after JNU violence
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘terrorist’ elements behind anti-CAA arson: Subramanian Swamy
2JNU violence: HRD ministry seeks immediate report from registrar
3JNU violence: 25 of our members seriously injured and 11 missing, claims ABVP