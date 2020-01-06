Students protest outside old Delhi Police headquarters after JNU violence

Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
The protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.