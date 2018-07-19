Students demand apology days after Congress said ‘BHU has lost its credibility’

The tweet by the Congress on BHU came after a series of communally-toned moves by the grand old party. (ANI)

Days after the Congress mentioned on its Twitter account that the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has lost its credibility, the students of the country’s prestigious university have demanded an apology from the party. Reacting to the statement, Arun Chaubey, a student of the university said, “A party whose leader has no credibility is raising questions on BHU, its like spitting on sun.”

Earlier on July15, the Congress on its Twitter account said, “BHU has lost its credibility as an open & plural university, it is now simply a tool to promote Hindutva ideology. If this is the kind of development the Modi government wants to promote in India, we as a country must outright reject it & him.”

The tweet is linked to a story titled “The Fallacy of Education at Banaras Hindu University”. Clicking on the link directs the reader to the Congress website. Commenting on the Congress’ tweet further, Chaubey said that students from all castes get equal recognition in BHU and enjoy fundamental rights.

The development comes days after Aligarh Muslim University got embroiled in a controversy over Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s portrait in May. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) had demanded that the portrait — which has been in the college since the year 1938 — be removed from the university. At that time, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, in speech that he delivered in Pakistan had backed Jinnah’s portrait to remain on AMU’s wall.

The tweet by the Congress on BHU came after a series of communally-toned moves by the grand old party. Recently, an Urdu daily had claimed that the Congress president had said that the party was for Muslims. A senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also expressed concern that the country would become “Hindu Pakistan” if BJP comes to power after 2019 elections.