Student shoots classmate at Greater Noida college, later kills himself in hostel room

A student allegedly killed his woman friend and later shot himself inside the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida on Thursday, said police.

The woman has been identified as Sneha Chaurasiya and the man as Anuj Singh. Both of them were aged 21 and were students of BA (Sociology) in their final year, reported The Indian Express.

“On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging,” police said in a statement.

Police said that they got from the university at 1:30-2 PM about the firing incident. They said after shooting Sneha, Anuj went to his hostel room and shot himself. A country-made pistol was recovered from his room.

According to police, Anuj had purportedly sent a 22-minute video clip to the varsity authorities claiming that he and Sneha were in a relationship and that they were no longer together. He said that we was “broken inside” and that he was also diagnosed with “third-stage brain cancer”, but did not let his parents know about it. He also said that he wanted to punish Sneha.

CCTV footage showed that Anuj shot Sneha twice – in chest and in abdomen – and she died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the woman student was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, reported PTI.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said it was deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives.

In a statement, the university said: “We are deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives of two students at the university today. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time.”