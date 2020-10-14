  • MORE MARKET STATS

Struggle for restoration of Article 370 will continue: Mehbooba Mufti after release from detention

By: |
October 14, 2020 11:23 AM

"We all have to pledge that we will take back what was snatched illegally, undemocratically and unconstitutionally on August 5 last year. We will also have to work for the resolution of Kashmir issue for which thousands of people have laid down their lives," Mehbooba said in an 83-second audio message on Twitter late on Tuesday night.

"As I have been released, all other persons (from Kashmir) who are detained in various jails across the country should also be released," she said. (File photo: PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months, has vowed to continue her struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

She said the Centre’s decision of August 5 was a “daylight robbery”. “We all have to pledge that we will take back what was snatched illegally, undemocratically and unconstitutionally on August 5 last year. We will also have to work for the resolution of Kashmir issue for which thousands of people have laid down their lives,” Mehbooba said in an 83-second audio message on Twitter late on Tuesday night.

Related News

The PDP leader said it will not be an easy task as there will be difficulties in “this path but our steadfastness and determination will be our aides in this struggle”.

The Centre had ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5 last year. Mehbooba also demanded the release of Kashmiri people languishing in various jails.

“As I have been released, all other persons (from Kashmir) who are detained in various jails across the country should also be released,” she said.

Mehbooba was released on Tuesday night after the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development came barely two days before the Supreme Court was to hear the matter related to her detention. Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Struggle for restoration of Article 370 will continue Mehbooba Mufti after release from detention
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre mandates all ministries, public depts, CPSUs to use BSNL, MTNL services
2PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti being released: J&K govt spokesperson
3RTI disposal rate higher during COVID period, over 8,000 cases disposed, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh