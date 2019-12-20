Delhi earthquake: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicenter in Afghanistan

The tremors in Delhi-NCR region lasted for over a minute.

Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday evening. People from various parts of the city took to Twitter and claimed that they had felt the tremors. The tremors were also felt in Pakistan and other parts of North India, including Srinagar and Mathura.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Pakistan, the earthquake measured 6.4 and had its epicenter in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The weather body also said that the quake originated at a depth of 210kms. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.1. The USGS has also estimated that there would be some economic losses from the earthquake, with “a low likelihood of casualties and damage.”

#WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Earthquake tremors also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/lw1A1kLADz — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Local TV channels showed people in Delhi and Islamabad rushing out of their homes and offices in panic. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake which hit at 5.13 pm.

The quake’s epicenter was in a sparsely populated, remote mountain area in Badakhshan province in the northeast of Afghanistan.

More details are awaited.