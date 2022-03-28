Strong Congress good for democracy, hope it grows stronger: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari it was his “sincere wish” that the Congress, which has been battered by poll debacles and infighting, became stronger ands that its leaders did not switch sides in despair.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that a strong Congress is needed for democracy. He said it was his “sincere wish” that the Congress, which has been battered by poll debacles and infighting, became stronger ands that its leaders did not switch sides in despair.

In an interview against the backdrop of a journalism award function by Lokmat in Pune on Saturday, Gadkari said with the weakening of the Congress, its place has been taken by regional parties, which was not good for the Indian democracy.

“Democracy runs on two wheels — the ruling dispensation and the Opposition. A strong Opposition is a need for democracy. Hence it is my honest wish that the Congress party should become stronger. Also, with the Congress weakened, its place is being taken by regional parties which is not good for democracy,” Gadkari said.

“Those who follow Congress ideology should remain in the party and have faith in its ideals. In 1978-80, I had joined the BJP and had come to Pune to participate in the party convention. When I got off at the railway station, carrying the publicity material on my shoulders, I bumped into Shrikant Jichkar who suggested to me that I should enter a ‘good party’ which will give me a future. I told him that I will jump into a well and end my life but won’t abandon my ideology. At that time, BJP had only two MPs in Lok Sabha. But times changed with the efforts of party workers, and we got a Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee. So one should not abandon one’s ideology in moments of despair,” he added.