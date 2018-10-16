Strong action against BSP leader’s son Ashish Pandey for brandishing weapon at Delhi 5-star hotel, says Kiren Rijiju

Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others, Rijiju tweeted while posting the video on his Twitter handle. (PTI)

The Delhi Police will take “strong and appropriate action” against the son of a BSP leader for allegedly brandishing a weapon in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Tuesday. In a video, which went viral on social media, Ashish Pandey, who is the son of Uttar Pradesh Bahujan Samaj Party leader Rakesh Pandey, can purportedly be seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel.

“The Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident, which is also being shown in the media. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others,” Rijiju tweeted while posting the video on his Twitter handle.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 13. A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in R K Puram, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, police said. Further investigation was underway, they said.