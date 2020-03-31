Strictest action, blacklisting of people who violated Indian visa rules: Govt

The Centre also said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, under the Disaster Management Act.
Strictest action, including blacklisting, will be taken against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India recently, the government said on Tuesday. It also said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, under the Disaster Management Act.
“Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules and conditions during their recent travel to India and they will also be blacklisted,” the ministry quoted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as saying in a statement.
- Nizamuddin Markaz row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says hopeful of L-G ordering FIR soon
- Coronavirus: Congress wants Modi govt to issue notification on deferment of EMIs for 3 months due to lockdown
- Yogi Adityanath cuts short visit to COVID-19 affected districts for emergency meeting on Nizamuddin incident
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.