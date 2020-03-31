Strictest action, blacklisting of people who violated Indian visa rules: Govt

Published: March 31, 2020 7:48:38 PM

The Centre also said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, under the Disaster Management Act.

Strictest action, including blacklisting, will be taken against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India recently, the government said on Tuesday. It also said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, under the Disaster Management Act.

“Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules and conditions during their recent travel to India and they will also be blacklisted,” the ministry quoted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as saying in a statement.

