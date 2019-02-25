Stress top concern for employers: Study

80% employers in India (among those who were studied) took at least one action to manage stress and employee mental health in 2018. (Representational photo)

The lack of employees’ physical activity (62%) and stress (55%) are top lifestyle risk factors identified by employers in India, according to the India Health and Wellbeing Study by Willis Towers Watson. Other concerns are obesity (43%), poor financial wellbeing (27%), tobacco use (25%). Combating stress appears to be a focus area, as 80% employers in India (among those who were studied) took at least one action to manage stress and employee mental health in 2018. The key steps taken include providing flexible working options (68%), onsite stress management interventions (46%), employee assistance programmes (40%), stress management and resilience training (38%), and education and training (38%). The study also noted that though tobacco use was identified as one of the top five lifestyle concerns by 25% companies, only 8% offer tobacco cessation programmes, and 15% are considering that in 2021 (44% organisations took at least one action on tobacco use in 2018). The study polled over 100 firms and HR leaders from multiple sectors, and was conducted during June to August 2018.