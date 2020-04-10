Strengthening the COVID-19 fight! 60-yr-old Uttarakhand woman donates life’s savings to PM CARES fund

Uttarakhand resident Devaki Bhandari has donated her entire life savings of Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund.

An elderly social worker from Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has donated her entire life savings to the newly constituted Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to bolster the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus. The 60-year-old lady has donated her hard-earned savings of Rs 10 lakh to the fund.

The woman, Devaki Bhandari, has invited praise from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat for her humanitarian act. Devaki is a resident of Gauchar in Chamoli district and works as a social worker in Gauchar. Speaking to reporters, she said that she wanted to donate her savings towards providing relief to the public who are hit hard by the impact of the pandemic.

Devaki said that she doesn’t have children and leads a simple life, therefore she decided to donate her savings to the PM-CARES Fund. “I had saved up around Rs 10 lakh as fixed deposits and pension. I live in a small rented apartment and do not have many expenses, the money would be better used to fight the coronavirus,” she said.

Lauding Devaki’s gesture, CM Rawat said that the woman has selflessly sacrificed everything to India which she considers as her family. “The mother power of Uttarakhand has always been known for sacrifice, charity and valor. All of us have been inspired by this initiative of Devaki. Let us contribute to the PM CARES Fund or Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight Corona as per our capacity,” he said.

“Devaki Devi Bhandari ji of Chamoli has set an exemplary example by donating her deposited capital Rs 10 lakh in PM CARES Fund. Heartfelt gratitude to Devaki ji for this goodwill. Every such effort to fight coronavirus will strengthen this war,” the Chief Minister added in another tweet.

The hill state has reported over 35 positive COvid-19 cases. Capital city Dehradun is the worst affected with 18 cases. According to the government data, of the 35 cases, 26 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event which took place in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month.