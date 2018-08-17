Stranded pregnant woman in Kerala airlifted, gives birth

Sajita Jabil, 25, was stuck on the rooftop of her house in Aluva – a submerged region of Kerala’s Ernakulam district – when she heard the rattling of chopper blades. (ANI)

A pregnant woman stranded in one of the worst flood-hit areas of Kerala had developed complications with a ruptured amniotic sac. The two lives remained in danger till help came out of the blue – literally.

Sajita Jabil, 25, was stuck on the rooftop of her house in Aluva – a submerged region of Kerala’s Ernakulam district – when she heard the rattling of chopper blades. It was an Indian Navy chopper that had flown especially to rescue and end her nightmare.

A doctor was first lowered from the chopper to examine her condition before she was airlifted and taken to Sanjivani multi-specialty hospital in Alappuzha district.

“A pregnant lady with water bag leaking (was) airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Operation successful,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma tweeted.

Almost half an hour later, the woman delivered a baby boy.

“The baby and the mother are both stable at the naval hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said a naval medical team was airlifted to Aluva amid a report of the collapse of a building there.

A makeshift relief camp was set up at a hangar inside the naval base, catering to 500 displaced civilians, who were provided meals and other basic necessities.

The Navy Wives Welfare Association was involved with relief activities at the camp as well. Its volunteers collected freshly prepared food and clothing for distribution to the survivors.

The survivors were shifted to a relief camp set up at Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, INS Venduruthy had set up a community kitchen at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) to cater to 3,000 people. The kitchen is fully operational and has commenced providing hot meals to the affected population.