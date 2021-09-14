  • MORE MARKET STATS

Straight out of a movie! Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends ‘corrupt officials’ during live public address

September 14, 2021 7:37 PM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that not only are they being suspended, but the allegations will be probed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Chouhan today paid a visit to Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Mohangarh as part of his 'Jandarshan' programme.

In a show of rare action in full public view by a Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today suspended two government officials after people levelled corruption allegations against them. Taking cognisance of the complaints, CM Singh said that the officers are being suspended with immediate effect.

“I am on a public visit to listen to the problems of the people of the state. Today, I was informed about corruption in the implementation of PM Awas Yojana in Jeron village. I have suspended the CMO with immediate effect and have also ordered an inquiry by Economic Offences Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation into the role of concerned officers,” said Chouhan while sharing a video of the incident.

In the video, the CM was heard saying, “Some Umashankar was CMO and other was some Abhishek Rajput. They are being suspended with immediate effect.” As soon as the CM made the announcement, the crowd burst into a loud roar cheering him.

The CM added that not only are they being suspended, but the allegations will be probed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CM added that he will ensure that the guilty are sent to jail.

“We send money for public and they usurp that money,” said Chouhan and asked the Commissioner to initiate the probe within two days.

Chouhan today paid a visit to Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Mohangarh as part of his ‘Jandarshan’ programme.

During his tour, he made several announcements which included the construction of Nishadraj Bhawan in Mohangarh and Sant Ravidas Temple as well as a community centre in Hatheri village. The CM also shared that while farmers get Rs 6,000 from the Centre under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, his government gives additional Rs 4,000 giving a farmer Rs 10,000 every year for their welfare.

