Straight fight between NDPP & NPF in Nagaland LS bypoll

The bypoll to the sole Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will happen May 28 (representative Image/Reuters)

The by-poll to the sole Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland on May 28 will witness a straight fight between the ruling NDPP and the opposition NPF, Returning Officer M Patton has said. As Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and C Apok Jamir of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) did not withdraw nomination till the expiry of the official time last evening, only these two candidates were in fray, Patton told PTI on Monday.

The by-poll to the Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland has been necessitated following the resignation of Neiphiu Rio. Rio had resigned from the Lok Sabha in February this year, to contest the Nagaland Assembly election. Rio, who is now the chief minister, had won unopposed from the Northern Angami-II seat in Kohima district.

Veteran politician Yepthomi is also the consensus candidate of the partners in the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) government. PDA comprises NDPP (18), BJP (12), NPP (2) and JD(U) and Independent (one each) The opposition NPF, with 26 legislators, has nominated former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-MLA, C Apok Jamir. At a meeting with the candidates on Monday, the returning officer urged them and the respective political parties to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, which has been in force since the announcement of the polls on April 26 last.