Stormy start of winter session, Venkaiah Naidu adjourns Rajya Sabha for the day

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, who had already twice adjourned the house since morning, followed the suit and adjourned the house post lunch when opposition members did not heed to his requests to allow the house to function.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the house for the day due to persistent din and commotion, highlighting the discord between the government and the opposition led by the Congress party over key issues including the demand to set up a joint parliamentary panel to probe Rafale deal.

The differences between the government and the opposition, if not ironed out in time by the government’s floor managers, have the potential to wash out the entire winter session, derailing the government’s efforts to push through key legislation including a bill to replace the ordinance aimed at prohibiting the practice of instant divorce prevalent in Muslim community in India.

Implementing a law to ban an instant Triple Talaq is considered one of the most important social reform agenda pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition parties refuse to relent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday appealed to the opposition parties to rise above the narrow party interests and come forward to discuss the issues of national importance, assuring that his government was willing to discuss all the issues in both the houses of Parliament.

However, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha started the session on a stormy note as Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan decided to adjourn the house for the day at around mid noon due to persistent din and commotion in the house.

Congress, AIADMK, DMK and Shiv Sena stage the protest

Today morning, no later than Rajya Sabha had assembled for the day, the members of AIADMK and DMK, two regional parties from Tamil Nadu, started their protets demanding relief for the farmers in Cuavery delta region.

Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the Congress in the house, also demanded discussion on Rafale fighter jet deal. Shiv Sena leaders also staged their protests demanding construction of a Ram temple at disputed site in Ayodhya.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, finally adjourned the house for the day at around 2.30 pm when he failed to rein in the protesting members of opposition parties.