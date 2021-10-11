‘Stop shedding crocodile tears’: Mayawati questions Congress’ silence over killing of Dalit man in Rajasthan

questioned the silence of the Congress government in Rajasthan over the alleged lynching of a Dalit man in Hanumangarhi.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has questioned the silence of the Congress government in Rajasthan over the alleged lynching of a Dalit man in Hanumangarhi, calling the incident “condemnable”.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “A Dalit was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh. This is very sad and condemnable, but why is the Congress high command silent over it.”

Mayawati said, “Will the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family? The BSP demands an answer, otherwise it should stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of the Dalits.”

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death on October 7 by a group of men in Hanumangarh over his love affair, the Rajasthan police said. Four people were arrested while one minor has been detained in connection with the case on Saturday.

Congress leader Alka Lamba was quick to reply to BSP supremo, stating that five people have been held in connection with the case. “Get up from the sleep Behen ji,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too hit out at the Congress-led state government for keeping “silent” on the matter while protesting against the incident of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Rahul ji, don’t worry about Lakhimpur where Yogi ji is in the government and not you dear Gehlot ji. Show some courage to speak about the murder of a Dalit youth in Prempura of Rajasthan so that people get to know how truthful you are?” he said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

ADGP (Crime) Ravi Prakash said the victim, Jagdish Meghwal, was having an affair with his neighbour’s wife. Owing to a family dispute, she separated from her husband, and October 7, Jagdish had gone to meet the woman at her rented accommodation in Suratgarh. Knowing this, her husband and 10 others kidnapped Jagdish from Suratgarh and took him to a farm house and thrashed him with sticks.

The accused later dumped Jagdish outside his residence. By the time the family could act, Jagdish succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. He said a case has been registered for kidnapping, murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act. The investigation has been handed over to the Rawatsar DSP.