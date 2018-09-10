Stop setting petrol, diesel prices high or face people revolt: Subramanian Swamy tells Modi government

Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take effective steps in order to bring down the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices under check. Speaking to news agency ANI, Swamy said that steep hike in fuel prices can force people to revolt against the government. He said that the macroeconomic price of petrol is Rs 40 and that PM Modi should ask Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to stop setting prices so high.

“I feel that the macroeconomic price for petrol is Rs 40 and somehow PM Narendra Modi must ask the Petroleum Minister to think as a part of Economic Affairs Ministry and not as Petroleum minister and stop setting prices so high that people can go to the point of revolt,” he said.

Explaining further, Swamy said that when crude price rises, petrol and diesel prices must be raised in microeconomics but since India is a macroeconomics, decisions should be taken keeping the public interest in mind.

“When crude oil price rises the price of fuel must be raised is microeconomics and I am not in favour of microeconomics as it involves only two persons (buyer and seller) but here the whole economy is involved so it is a macroeconomics,” he added.

The Congress-led opposition is today observing a nationwide shutdown against the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices. A total of 20 political parties are supporting the Congress’ bandh call. In Bihar, Mumbai, Assam, Karnataka, normal life was hit due to protests by the supporters of the opposition parties.

In Bihar’s Jehanabad, a two-year-old girl died after an ambulance carrying the infant got stuck in jam and couldn’t reach the hospital. Several trains were halted at different stations in the state due to violent protests.

In Mumbai, Congress party workers staged ‘rail-roko’ and blocked the movement of traffic on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway. Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Sanjay Nirupam sat on rail tracks but they were detained by the police. The services were resumed after a brief halt.

The price of petrol and diesel have been on the rise for almost 10 days. While in Delhi, one has to pay Rs 80.73 for a litre of petrol, Mumbaikars are shelling out Rs 88.12 for a litre of petrol. The price of diesel has also scaled to a new high of Rs 72.83 in Delhi and Rs 77.32 in Mumbai.