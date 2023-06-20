After an Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of gunfire in Imphal West, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Monday said there would be consequences if such incidents do not stop.

“I’m going to have a review meeting on security and how we can prevent it (such attacks). This kind of thing has to be stopped immediately… otherwise they will face the consequences. And I also appeal to the Meitei people who are with arms not to attack anything,” Biren Singh said, PTI reported.

An Indian Army personnel was injured when there was unprovoked firing by armed miscreants at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West, Manipur, on the intervening night of June 18 and 19.

“Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army soldier sustained gun shot wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable,” the Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kuki militants burnt down five abandoned houses in Kanto Sabal in Manipur’s Lamsang district on Sunday.

The northeastern state has been witnessing clashes between two groups over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Over 100 people have died since May 3 in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the valley residents’ demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.