Stop fighting over future CM, focus on BJP, Congress tells Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka visit, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday asked the top two party leaders in the state to end their internal bickering over the Chief Minister’s post and instead focus on ways to fight the ruling BJP government in the state. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party’s state unit chief DK Shivakumar, with both eyeing the chief ministerial post in the next year’s Assembly elections.

With both stalwarts projecting themselves as the next chief ministerial candidate, the party’s top leadership has finally decided to step in and put a stop to all such discussions.

With Gandhi present, the message to steer clear of any talks on state leadership was loud and clear at the recently-held Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting for Karnataka held in Hubbali on Tuesday. The constitution of PAC was formulated in the Congress’ Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur a few months back.

Speaking at the meeting, Venugopal said, “No one should make statements on the leadership issue. The party leaders have decided not to voice opinions in public about the internal matters of the party.”

“We have to fight the BJP government’s anti-people policies in one voice,” Venugopal further stated. The party has decided that the internal debate on state leadership will be decided by the party legislators who are elected after the 2023 polls.

Siddaramaiah’s grand celebrations marking his 75th birthday are being seen by many as a move by his supporters to project the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly as the leader of the state unit of the Congress and the people of Karnataka. Gandhi is slated to attend Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations. However, the party decided to settle the issue on the leadership tussle in the state at the PAC before in order to prevent any untoward incident at the event.