‘Stop dreaming about being next PM,’ BJP tells Mamata Banerjee

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha today said Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should “stop dreaming” about being the next prime minister as her ambitions will never be fulfilled.

The BJP leader’s comment came on a day Banerjee gave a call to oust the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections at her party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally here.

“There are doubts whether she will be able to retain power in Bengal and she is dreaming of Delhi. She should stop dreaming about being the next prime minister as her ambitions will never be fulfilled,” Sinha said reacting to Banerjee’s call for ‘BJP hatao, desh bachhao’.

On the TMC chief’s announcement that she would hold a mega rally of opposition parties in January next year, the BJP leader said his party’s West Bengal unit will also hold a rally at the Brigade parade ground here on Januray 23 which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yesterday during the no-confidence debate (in the Lok Sabha) we have seen the result of opposition unity in the country. The people of this country strongly stands beside Narendra Modi and his policies,” Sinha added.

Banerjee today gave a call to oust BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and accused the saffron party of trying to create “an atmosphere of Talibans, lynching, hatred and violence”.

At the rally, she claimed that her party would win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and that the BJP’s strength would come down to 150.