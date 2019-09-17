Stop creating space for terrorists in J&K, release political leaders: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes just days after the J&K administration slapped stringent Public Safety Act on former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders as soon as possible. He also said that the center was trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah to create a political vacuum in the troubled state.

“The Government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders ASAP. It’s obvious that the Government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah Ji to create a political vacuum in Jammu & Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists. Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India,” Rahul Gandhi said in a series of tweets.

The Government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders ASAP. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2019

The Congress leader’s statement comes just days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Under PSA, a person can be detained for two years. According to a PTI report, Abdullah has been booked under the ‘public order’ provision of the PSA under which a detainee can be kept in jail for six months without a trial.

Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest hours before the Center abrogated special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The leaders from PDP and NC had threatened the Centre of dire consequences if it moved against Article 370 and 35A.

Ahead of abrogation of Article 370, all key political leaders were detained, communication lines were snapped, internet services were suspended and the curfew was imposed in the state. The authorities are lifting the restrictions in a phased manner.