Stone pelters attack Karnataka judge in Kashmir – Here is what happened

Representational image (ANI)

A judge from Karnataka is the latest victim of the stone pelters in the valley. B S Bharathi, District Judge in the Family Court at Bengaluru, was in the valley for vacation when her car was attacked. The incident happened near Nerbal on May 7 and again on May at while returning from Gulmarg.

“My family and I went to J & K on a holiday. On May 7, stones were pelted on our car near Nerbal and again on May 8, while returning from Gulmarg. We escaped unhurt because of the driver who responded quickly and drove us away from the spot, ”ANI quoted B S Bharathi as saying.

Recently, a tourist from Chennai succumbed to injuries after stone pelting incident, causing an uproar regarding the safety of tourists in the valley. The incident happened on the Srinagar – Gulmarg route near Nerbal.

Stone pelting incidents have become a usual affair in the valley. The army and other security forces are regular targets. Mainly when there is a search operation in any area the pelters throw stones to stop the forces entering their area. Last year army tied a local on their jeep as a shield to pass through an area, inviting strong condemnation from Kashmiri leaders, but many praised Major Gogoi, who led the convoy, for his presence of mind.

According to Home department of Jammu & Kashmir, in 2017 Kashmir witnessed 1261 stone-pelting incidents and 2720 people were arrested for their involvement. The highest number of incidents were recorded in Srinagar (230) followed by Pulwama (131) and Baramulla (129).