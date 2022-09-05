‘Sting master has been stung’: BJP releases videos to claim AAP leaders received commissions under excise policy

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released “sting videos” and claimed that top functionaries in the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi received “commissions to the tune of hundreds of crores” under the Excise Policy 2021-22 which was withdrawn following allegations of corruption and procedural lapses.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had taken “commissions” to benefit private players.

Also Read: What is the Delhi liquor policy case and why is Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner?

The “sting operation video” purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid “commission” to acquire liquor licences in Delhi. The video purportedly showed Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case.

E

“The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80 per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal,” Patra said.

Also Read | Delhi liquor policy U-turn: 300 govt vends to replace private liquor shops from Thursday

“It is an open-and-shut case because Marwahji himself is admitting all these in this video,” he said.

“We asked Arvind Kejriwalji and Manish Sisodiaji five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered and therefore, we have come here to expose them through a sting operation,” Patra added.

The BJP leader claimed that the sting operation “clearly showed” that the liquor sale increased in the national capital but the revenue from it decreased drastically.

Accused number 13, Sunny Marwah, is listed in the FIR as an ‘authorised signatory of Mahadev Liquors’. The FIR states Marwah was “in close contact with accused public servants”.

Patra further said that the “sting operation” made it clear that people who came to power on the plank of anti-corruption had themselves become corrupt. “The sting master has been stung. Kejriwal had said that if there is corruption, one should ‘sting’ them, record them and send it to them. A sting operation has been done. This makes it clear that people who came to power on the promise of anti-corruption, have now become kattar corrupt,” Patra said, in an apparent reference to Kejriwal’s assertions that AAP MLAs were “kattar imaandaar” (hardcore honest).

Under the now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22, the government had changed the way licence fee is charged. Under the new policy, a majority of the fee was paid upfront and only 1% was charged as VAT on the sale of alcohol. The government’s idea was to remove any incentive for corruption as a large chunk of the fee was paid upfront.

“They (the government) took Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore for shops in unauthorised colonies. Did this money go to the government exchequer? He (Kulwinder) said no. He said he paid around Rs 60 crore; some people paid up to Rs 150 crore. This means this money was going to the account of Manish Sisodia,” Patra further alleged.