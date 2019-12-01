Still with Hindutva ideology, will never leave it: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday that the Shiv Sena is still with the ideology of Hindutva.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that his party Shiv Sena is still with the ideology of Hindutva. Speaking on the floor of Legislative Assembly after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was named as the Leader of Opposition, Uddhav categorically rejected the charge that the party compromised on its ideology to quench its hunger for power. Uddhav, 59, said that he never compromised on the Hindutva ideology and principles.

Uddhav is heading an alliance government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra. His party Shiv Sena had contested elections in an agreement with the BJP and the alliance secured a comfortable majority, winning 161 seats in the 288-member House. However, the alliance couldn’t form the government after Shiv Sena demanded the CM’s chair for 2.5 years. The party then forged a post-poll alliance with political rivals NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government.

“I have learned a lot of things from Devendra Fadvanis and I will always be his friend. I am still with the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and won’t ever leave it,” he said in the House.

The BJP has been accusing the Shiv Sena supremo of compromising on the ideology of Hindutva by joining the ranks with the NCP and Congress. The party has alleged that Shiv Sena was forced to shed its Hindutva ideology by the two parties.

Uddhav’s remarks also assume significance because the common minimum programme released by the three parties mention the word ‘secular’. Since then, several questions have been from the Shiv Sena whether it has become secular.

The preamble of the three parties’ CMP reads, “The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issues of national importance as well of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus.”

Uddhav further said that he never betrayed the BJP government headed by Fadnavis in the last five years. He also dubbed Fadnavis a responsible leader and said he would have never quit the alliance had the latter been honest.

“Lying is not Hindutva,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP’s stand that it never promised the CM’s chair to the Shiv Sena before sealing an alliance.

“I won’t call you (Devendra Fadnavis) an ‘Opposition leader’, but I will call you a ‘responsible leader’. If you would have been good to us then, all this (BJP-Shiv Sena split) would have not happened,” the added.

“I am a lucky CM because those who opposed me are now with me and those who I was with are now on the opposite side. I am here with my luck and blessings of people. I have never told anyone that I will be coming here but I came,” Thackeray said in a virtual jibe at Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena ended its 30-year-long alliance with the BJP last month after the latter refused to accept Uddhav’s proposed 50-50 power-sharing formula in the state. Its lone minister in the Modi government, Arvind Sawant also resigned. While Shiv Sena claimed that BJP had promised a 50-50 power-sharing formula in the state before the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party leaders said that it never made the promise to share the post of Chief Minister on a rotational basis.