TMC Spokesperson Majumdar said that Rs 2,000 notes are still legal tender in the country and that providing aid to the affected families should be appreciated

The Trinamool Congress has defended the party over distribution of financial assistance to victims of the tragic Odisha triple train accident in Rs 2,000 currency notes. Speaking to news agency PTI, Jay Prakash Majumdar, spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said that providing financial aid to the families of the victims of the recent Odisha train accident in the form of Rs 2,000 currency notes is a legitimate and commendable action.



Responding to criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Majumdar defended his party’s decision and affirmed the legality of the Rs 2,000 denomination.

Also Read: Odisha train accident: Negligence or sabotage? CBI begins probe into Balasore disaster

Majumdar’s statement comes after the BJP accused the TMC of distributing monetary assistance using currency notes that have been officially withdrawn from circulation, as per the recent announcement made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In support of the TMC’s initiative, Majumdar highlighted that Rs 2,000 notes are still legal tender in the country and that providing aid to the affected families should be appreciated. He acknowledged the noble intentions behind the financial support and stressed the importance of assisting families during this difficult time.

Also Read: Odisha train tragedy: 40 passengers may have died due to electrocution

The controversy arises from a video shared on Twitter by BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar, showing a family from Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district receiving compensation in the form of bundles of Rs 2,000 notes after losing a loved one in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha.

Sharing the video, the BJP leader questioned the source of these notes and raised concerns about the TMC potentially using this opportunity to convert black money into white.

However, Jay Prakash Majumdar maintained that Rs 2,000 notes are legal denominations until now and highlighted the need to appreciate any help provided to the families affected by the tragedy.



The RBI’s announcement on May 19 declared the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, while still considering them as legal tender. Members of the public are allowed to deposit or exchange these notes at banks until September 30, 2023.