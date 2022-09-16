Still don’t understand the scam in Delhi liquor policy: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate of “unnecessarily troubling everyone” and said he still doesn’t understand what the scam in the Delhi liquor policy is all about. “The country can’t progress like this,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference today.

The Delhi CM further said that the Lieutenant Governor, the CBI and the BJP have all quoted different amounts of money involved in the alleged liquor scam, but he still doesn’t understand what the scam is.

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after the ED launched fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

“One of their (BJP) leaders says that it is a scam of Rs 8,000 crore, the LG says it is a scam of Rs 144 crore and the CBI FIR says there is a scam of Rs 1 crore. I don’t understand what the liquor scam is,” Kejriwal said, adding that central probe agencies were unnecessarily troubling everyone.

Kejriwal also targetted the BJP over its alleged “sting operation” against the AAP, and asked who their sources were. In the video released by the BJP on Thursday, an accused in the liquor scam can be heard saying the excise policy was designed to benefit a select few.

“Who are these sources? Till now, I cannot understand what is the scam in the Delhi Liquor Policy. BJP daily takes different numbers and amounts of scams… the CBI FIR says only Rs 1 crore. They raided (Manish) Sisodia’s house and bank locker, and found nothing. They questioned even people from his (Sisodia’s) village but couldn’t find anything,” he said.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at over 40 locations in four states in connection with its probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The case, which is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has seen multiple raids conducted by the two central probe agencies.

The CBI, which has named Sisodia among the accused, has alleged irregularities in the grant of licenses in the new Delhi excise policy launched in November 2021. The policy was withdrawn in July this year after Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter, alleging corruption and procedural lapses.