Stick to 2010 NPR, no NRC; hurts Muslims, Hindus more: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal repeatedly emphasised that NPR and NRC will negatively impact not just Muslims, but Hindus as well. (File Pic)

By Sourav Roy Barman

Observing that NPR will be followed by NRC which has “agitated” the country like no other issue “since Independence”, the AAP-dominated Delhi Assembly passed a resolution on Friday, appealing to the Centre to scrap the scheduled updation of the national population register from April 1, or to restrict it to the 2010 format.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal delivered a sharp takedown of Union home minister Amit Shah’s attempt to delink NPR and NRC, saying such statements hardly matter as none other than President Ram Nath Kovind has declared in Parliament that NRC will be implemented.

Kejriwal and AAP leaders, who have so far stayed away from the largely Muslim-led anti-CAA/NRC protests in the city, repeatedly emphasised that NPR and NRC will negatively impact not just Muslims, but Hindus as well. In fact, state environment minister Gopal Rai said Hindus will be bigger sufferers going by the “example of Assam”.

The resolution appealed to the “Government of India that in the interest of the Nation, particularly when the economy is witnessing worst ever down slide and unemployment is witnessing terrifying growth and with the threat of Corona pandemic looming large, it invests all its energies and resources on real needs of the people of India rather than unnecessary issues like NPR/NRC”.

The resolution, which brought Delhi into the league of 10 states and Union Territories to have passed resolutions against NPR, “urges upon Government of India to withdraw and not carry out the whole exercise of NPR and NRC, (should the Government of India insist on going ahead, to restrict the exercise to NPR only with 2010 format with no new fields added to it)”.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and several AAP MLAs, including Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey, voiced their opposition to NPR and NRC during the day-long special session.