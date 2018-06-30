Steel Ministry Special Secretary Saraswati Prasad gets additional charge as SAIL CMD

Saraswati Prasad gets additional charge as SAIL CMD

The government today appointed senior IAS officer Saraswati Prasad as the new chairman and managing director of SAIL. Prasad, who is the special secretary and financial advisor in the steel ministry, has been given additional charge of SAIL CMD on retirement of incumbent P K Singh. “Assignment of additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to Saraswati Prasad, lAS…, special secretary and financial advisor, Ministry of Steel, with immediate effect and until further orders,” Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said today.

The government headhunter PESB had recommended the name of Anil Kumar Chaudhary for the top post of state-run SAIL. “PESB (Public Enterprises Selection Board) recommended the following name (Anil Kumar Chaudhary) for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd,” the government headhunter had said in March while mentioning his name. Chaudhary is the director finance of the country’s largest steel maker SAIL.

Besides Chaudhary, other candidates who were interviewed by the public enterprises’ selection board were Moil Director Tanmaya Kumar Pattnaik, SAIL Executive Director Alok Sahay, SAIL Director (Commercial) Soma Mondal and Central Electronics Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, PESB had said. Government headhunter late last year had invited applications for the post of SAIL chairman. The incumbent P K Singh, who has retired, had taken charge as SAIL chairman on December 10, 2015. Prior to this assignment, Singh was the chief executive officer of SAIL’s Durgapur Steel Plant.