Stay within your limits, JD(U) cautions Upendra Kushwaha for raking up DNA controversy

Days after RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha raked up the three years old DNA controversy to train guns at ‘bade bhai’ Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) has warned the former to maintain decorum and stay within his limits. JD(U) state unit president Bashistha Narain Singh said that Kushwaha’s remark is irrelevant, prejudiced, undignified and uncalled for.

Cautioning Kushwaha who is also the MoS for HRD, he said, “JD (U) disapproves such kind of politics. Our party never makes statements which are preconceived and prejudiced. He should refrain from such acts.”

The BJP too did not appear happy with Kushwaha over his remark. Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the RLSP chief must give a Chief Minister the respect that is his due.

“He is himself a Union minister and should avoid indulging in a slanging match,” he said.

While addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, Kushwaha raked up the DNA controversy when he asked Nitish Kumar to share the ‘status and content of his DNA test’.

“During election campaign rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi had said about the DNA in a very different context. But Nitish Kumar took it upon himself that Modi ji questioned his DNA, and asked all JD(U) workers and people of Bihar to collect samples of nails and hair for DNA testing and send it to Delhi. We are still waiting for the report of the samples. If it has come, we want to know the report of the result,” he said.

Kushwaha’s jibe came in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar’s cold response to media about his relationship with Kushwaha. On Saturday, when Kumar was asked about Kushwaha’s claim that the JD(U) president doesn’t want to continue as the CM of Bihar, he replied: “Baat cheet ka star itna ‘neeche’ mat giraeeye (don’t bring down the level of discourse so low).”

During the Assembly polls in 2015, when JD(U) had joined the ranks with RJD and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a public rally targeted Kumar saying ‘his inability to respect others showed that there was something with his DNA’. Kumar had then asked party workers to send their hair and nail samples to Delhi for DNA testing.

Kuswaha was once a close aide of Nitish Kumar but quit following differences and launched his own party RLSP in 2013. He contested the 2014 general elections in partnership with the BJP and won all three Lok Sabha seats it fielded candidates from.