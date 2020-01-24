Stay away from politics, focus on studies: Ramdev to students of JNU and other varsities

Ramdev claimed that India was being defamed in the world for the last several months as “there is no other work going on here except violence, anger, demonstrations and anarchy”.

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Friday advised the students of JNU and other universities to stay away from politics and focus on their studies rather than protesting and participating in demonstrations. He said it is not appropriate for students to “spread violence and anarchy” and indulge in demonstrations. While addressing a press briefing here, he claimed that India was being defamed in the world for the last several months as “there is no other work going on here except violence, anger, demonstrations and anarchy”. “I would appeal not only to JNU but students from the other universities to leave the ‘aandolan’ (protests) to the political parties otherwise they will be rendered unemployed. They (students) should focus on their careers and nurture their talents,” Ramdev said.

According to the yoga guru, students should focus on “nation-building” and leave the path of violence, anarchy and protests “Students have been raising slogans for aazadi. If it is the aazadi of Gandhi, Nehru and Bhagat Singh, it can be understood but if slogans are raised for aazadi as by Jinnah, then it is sedition and treachery. (Har samay aazadi ke narey lagana and usme bhi jab Gandhi, Nehru aur Bhagat wali aazadi ki baat hoti hai to samajh me aati hai per jab Jinnah waali aazadi ke nare lagte hai to ye desh ke sath sarasar gaddari aur dhokhadhadi hai,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition political parties, Ramdev said they should understand that the country has given the mandate to Narendra Modi till 2024 and they should await their turn. “The opposition parties should also have some patience,” he said, adding that they can protest and hold demonstrations as it is their right but they should also focus on nation-building. Ramdev, who has acquired Ruchi Soya, an edible oil production company, said the country should focus on reduction of dependence on imports of palm oil, sunflower oil and other oils He also objected to recent remarks by the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the revocation of Article 370.

“We are dependent on Malaysia and Indonesia for that (oil imports). Sometimes, the heads of those nations also comment on our internal issues as to whether Article 370 should be removed or not or whether CAA should be implemented or not,” he said. Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had on September 30 last year alleged that India had “invaded and occupied” Jammu and Kashmir and asked New Delhi to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue.

The government had on January 8 imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil, apparently to discourage the inbound shipment of the commodity from Malaysia Ramdev also appealed to people to respect entrepreneurs and businesses of this country in order to make the country a five trillion dollar economy. “The respect which we give to religious places, Parliament and other institutions, the same respect should also be extended to entrepreneurship, industry and business,” he said, adding that people do not look at business as a respectable profession.