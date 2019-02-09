Statue row: Mayawati says memorials, parks source of regular income to Uttar Pradesh government

Mayawati statue row: A day after the Supreme Court observed that BSP supremo Mayawati should reimburse the public exchequer the money spent by her on putting up statues in Lucknow and Noida, the former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati has come with a response.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mayawati justified her decision to set up statues using funds from state’s treasury saying memorials and parks built by her in honour of great leaders belonging to Dalit community and OBCs are tourist attraction and are also source of regular income to the state government.

“Marvellous Sthals/Memorials/Parks etc. built to honour hitherto ignored great Sants, Gurus and great men born in deprived and oppressed Dalit and OBCs are new grand identity and tourist attraction of Uttar Pradesh which gives regular income to government,” her tweet reads.

She also asked media and her political opponents not to to distort oral observation made by the top court in this regard.

“Humble request to media please don’t distort oral observation of Hon’ble court. Sure to get justice in this matter also. Media and BJP leaders please stop kite flying,” she added in another tweet.

On Friday, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had observed that Mayawati should reimburse the public exchequer all the money spent on putting up statues in the Uttar Pradesh during her stint as the Chief Minister. The court’s observation had come while hearing a plea seeking recovery of the amount spent on statues by Mayawati in memorial parks dedicated to BSP founder Kanshi Ram in Uttar Pradesh. The matter will come up for final hearing before the top court on April 2.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav who had earlier termed it a scam by Mayawati, said that he “did not have full information on the matter and attacked the BJP.