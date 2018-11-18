Statue race? Karnataka government plans 125 feet tall statue of Cauvery Mother in Mandya district

The Congress-JD(S) government has proposed to construct a 125 feet tall statue of Mother Cauvery around Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district, about 90 km from capital Bengaluru. State minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that a proposal has been brought before the government but added that no government money will be spent on the project.

“It is not exactly a statue, it will be like a tower. The land already belongs to the government and we will be inviting investors to invest in it, no govt money will be used. It will be a tourist destination,” Shivakumar said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the government has also proposed to construct a museum complex near the statue. Besides, two glass towers to providing a bird’s eye view of the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir will be set up. It said that the height of the towers will be around 360 feet.

The IE report said that statue is expected to be built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore and spread across 400 acres. The entire project is likely to be completed in the next two years. The project will also have a bandstand, an indoor stadium and replicas of historical monuments.

The Cauvery river originates in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Kodagu of Karnataka. The river is third largest after the Godavari and Krishna in southern India. It flows through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The river is commonly referred as ‘Dakshina Ganga’ or (Ganga of south) and has been the economic backbone of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated in the music and literature of both states.

The development comes close on the heels of the unveiling of 183 metre (nearly 600 feet) tall Statue of Unity dedicated to India’s first Home minister Sardar Patel. The state is located in Narmada district of Gujarat and tallest in the world.