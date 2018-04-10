Statue politics: Vandalised and rebuilt in saffron, Ambedkar statue now re-painted in blue by BSP workers

The statue was re-painted by BSP leader Himendra Gautam.

After days of silence on the issue of statue vandalism and the politics over statues, a fresh controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday when a statue of BR Ambedkar — earlier vandalised — was rebuilt in saffron in the state’s Badaun district. As the local leaders from the district got wind about the vandalisation, they reached the spot and repainted the statute in blue. The statue was re-painted by BSP leader Himendra Gautam. Quizzed by an ANI reporter as to why he re-painted the statue to blue, Gautam evaded the question.

Earlier, IANS reported that Ambedkar’s statue in Dugraiyya village was unveiled in the presence of district police officers. A number of controversies have taken place over state government’s painting of buildings in saffron colour.

Earlier, the government officials have painted booklets, school bags and even buses saffron. In October, Adityanath flagged off 500 saffron colour buses of the State Road Transport Corporation, named ‘Sankalp Seva’.

The vandalism of statues of famous personalities has become a big issue in the state in recent times. The state government has directed police to ensure the security of the statues. Incidents of attacks on a number of statues, including those of Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, EV Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin, have been reported from across the country.

After the new instructions, state’s police department will monitor and ensure the security of the statues of famous personalities. Writing a letter to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh has asked police officials to work in ensuring the statues’ security. The statues of Ambedkar have been damaged in many parts of the state including Firozabad, Etah, Siddhartnagar, Meerut and Allahabad districts.

After the incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened in the matter and issued directives to district magistrates and SPs to take steps to ensure the security of statues installed in their respective districts and stop incidents of vandalism.