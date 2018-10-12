Statue Of Unity: India’s tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gets final touches, Modi to inaugurate on October 31



The 182-metre-tall statue would be double the height of New York’s ‘Statue of Liberty’ and five times higher than the Rio de Janerio’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

Statue Of Unity, the world’s largest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is ready and will be inaugurated on October 31, 2018. The government has posted the progress report of the Statue of Unity on a dedicated website which shows that the concrete structure and steel works for the statue have been fully completed.

#Gujarat: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ at Narmada bank being given final touches. It will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 by PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/xfPTeLdOLz — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

News agency ANI posted pictures of the soon-to-be-inaugurated statue in a tweet. It will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 by PM Narendra Modi.

The Statue of Unity, which symbolises Sardar Patel’s work of uniting nearly 565 princely states after India’s independence, is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had launched the project five years ago when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He had also launched a countrywide campaign to collect iron to build the statue. During the campaign, iron was collected from around seven lakh villages across the nation.

The iconic statue is being built at the Sadhu-Bet Island, which is over three kms south of Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat.