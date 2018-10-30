Statue of Unity inauguration: Republic Day-like event planned for unveiling of Sardar Patel statue

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has planned events to mark the unveiling of the Statue of Unity in a big way. According to a report in The Indian Express, the October 31 event in Narmada district has been planned along the lines of the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath.

Located facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river island called Sadhu Bet near Rajpipla, the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 31). Tomorrow is also the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel who had played a significant role in unifying and giving shape to the Indian Union.

The IE report said that ceremony to unveil the statue is likely to be a three-hour-long affair which will include flypasts by the Indian Air Force, playing of patriotic music by ceremonial bands of the Army, Navy, IAF.

It said that Surya Kiran of the IAF will perform aerobatics in the sky over Patel’s statue while spreading the colours of tricolour in the sky. At the same time, a team of Jaguar fighter aircraft will fly over the statue and a team of MI-17 choppers will shower rose petals.

Also, folk dance performances from Punjab, Assam, Mizoram and Gujarat have been planned when PM Modi will dedicate the 182-metre tall statue at Kevadia Colony to the country.

The report said that rehearsals were held several times ahead of PM Modi’s arrival in his home state on Tuesday evening. Also, more rehearsals are likely to be carried out today in the presence of senior government officials. According to the IE report, Prime Minister was scheduled to arrive at Kevadia Colony from Delhi on October 31. But the government later decided to change in his schedule. He will now reach in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening and will stay at Raj Bhavan in the night. He will leave for Kevadia Colony in a special chopper on Wednesday morning. The Prime Minister is expected to return Delhi immediately after the event.

The report said that PM Modi will be welcomed by the bands of the armed forces, Gujarat Police, SRP, CRPF and BSF, and cultural troupes from 29 states and two Union Territories. Also, address a public gathering on the occasion is on the itinerary of PM Modi’s visit.

Chief Secretary JN Singh Monday visited the site to take stock of preparations for the event. Singh informed that government has invited dance troupes from across the country.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a Wall of Unity near the statue. The wall will showcase earth samples collected from various states across the country.

“Air Force planes and helicopters would shower flowers on the statue during unveiling. I am here today to see how we can synchronise them” the official said.