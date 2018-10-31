  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Statue of Unity unveiling LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patel’s statue

Statue of Unity unveiling LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patel’s statue

By: | Updated:Oct 31, 2018 7:32 am

Sardar Patel, Statue of Unity unveiling Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity, a memorial dedicated to India’s first Home minister Sardar Patel, on Wednesday.

Statue of Unity inauguration LIVE UpdatesStatue of Unity unveiling LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patel’s statue

Statue of Unity Gujarat unveiling LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity, a memorial dedicated to India’s first Home minister Sardar Patel, on Wednesday. Standing tall at 182 metres from the ground and 240 metres from the Narmada river base, the statue is touted as the world’s tallest statue. The statue is located at Kevadiya in Narmada district.

The Prime Minister reached his home state last evening and spent night at the Raj Bhavan. A special helicopter carrying the Prime Minister will land at the helipad near Sardar Sarovar Dam at 9 am. At the feet of the Statue of Unity, PM Modi will perform a special prayer and dedicate the statue to the nation. He will also visit the Museum and Exhibition and Viewers’ Gallery. The government has planned Republic Day-like events to mark the unveiling of the status. The dedication ceremony shall be punctuated by the flypast of Indian Air Force and performances of cultural troupes.

Live Blog

Sardar Patel, Statue of Unity unveil LIVE updates:

07:32 (IST) 31 Oct 2018
Statue of Unity: Gallery at 153 metres height

A special gallery at 153 metres height has been designed to allow people catch glimpses of Sardar Patel’s life. It can accommodate up to 200 visitors at one time. Besides, it offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges.

07:25 (IST) 31 Oct 2018
Statue of Unity inauguration: Where to watch unveiling of Sardar Patel's statue

PM Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity on Wednesday. The 182-metre statue has been built to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ho is knows as 'Iron man of India'. Today is also the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel. The programme will start at 9.50 am. Doordarshan National will live telecast the event. Also, live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Statue of Unity which is 182 metres high is dedicated to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel. When inaugurated, it will become the world's tallest statue. The statue is 29 metres taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha, the world's current tallest statue at 153 metres. It is almost twice as high as the Statue of Liberty in New York at 93 metres. Post-inauguration, the site will be open for the public visit from November 3. Those who want to visit the site will have to book tickets online at www.soutickets.in. Although the project was announced in 2010 by then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, the foundation stone for the project was laid on 31 October 2013. The statue has been built by Larsen & Toubro at a cost of around Rs 2,979 crore.
Switch to Hindi Edition