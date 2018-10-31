Statue of Unity unveiling LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patel’s statue

Statue of Unity Gujarat unveiling LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity, a memorial dedicated to India’s first Home minister Sardar Patel, on Wednesday. Standing tall at 182 metres from the ground and 240 metres from the Narmada river base, the statue is touted as the world’s tallest statue. The statue is located at Kevadiya in Narmada district.

The Prime Minister reached his home state last evening and spent night at the Raj Bhavan. A special helicopter carrying the Prime Minister will land at the helipad near Sardar Sarovar Dam at 9 am. At the feet of the Statue of Unity, PM Modi will perform a special prayer and dedicate the statue to the nation. He will also visit the Museum and Exhibition and Viewers’ Gallery. The government has planned Republic Day-like events to mark the unveiling of the status. The dedication ceremony shall be punctuated by the flypast of Indian Air Force and performances of cultural troupes.