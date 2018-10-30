Statue of Unity inauguration live telecast: Where to watch live streaming of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue unveiling by PM Narendra Modi

Statue of Unity inauguration live telecast: The programme will start at 9.50 am on Wednesday, October 31.

Statue of Unity inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity on Wednesday (October 31). The over 180-metre statue has been built to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The monument is located on Sadhu Bet islet near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district. PM Modi will dedicate the statue to the nation. According to reports, the inauguration ceremony will be a grand and three-hour long event.

Check timing, live streaming and where to watch the inauguration ceremony of the Statue of Unity

Timing of unveiling of the Statue of Unity: The programme will start at 9.50 am on Wednesday, October 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue. After the unveiling, there will be a Republic Day Parade like event. Three IAF planes would fly past and create the tricolour in the sky by emitting saffron, white and green colours. After unveiling the statue, PM Modi would inaugurate the ‘Wall of Unity’ (a monument defining India’s unity) near the statue. Three Jaguar fighter jets would fly past the structure at a low altitude, as per reports.

PM Modi would offer floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Two MI-17 helicopters would shower flowers on the statue. Bands of Gujarat Police, armed and paramilitary forces will perform cultural and musical programmes.

Watch Statue of Unity video

#WATCH: Laser light show at #StatueOfUnity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that will be inaugurated on his 143rd birth anniversary tomorrow. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/3g5VKF0VJo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Where to watch the unveiling of the Statue of Unity live: Doordarshan National will live telecast the event. Artistes from 29 states and two Union Territories will showcase dance and musical performances. PM Modi will also inaugurate a 17-km-long Valley of Flowers, a tent city for tourists near the statue and a museum dedicated to the life and times of Patel.

Live streaming of unveiling of Statue of Unity: The unveiling of Statue of Unity will be live streaming on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.