Statue of Unity inauguration live telecast: Where to watch live streaming of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue unveiling by PM Narendra Modi

By: | Updated: October 30, 2018 9:58 PM

Statue of Unity inauguration live telecast: The unveiling of Statue of Unity will be live streaming on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

statue of unity live streamingStatue of Unity inauguration live telecast: The programme will start at 9.50 am on Wednesday, October 31.

Statue of Unity inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Statue of Unity on Wednesday (October 31). The over 180-metre statue has been built to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The monument is located on Sadhu Bet islet near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district. PM Modi will dedicate the statue to the nation. According to reports, the inauguration ceremony will be a grand and three-hour long event.

Check timing, live streaming and where to watch the inauguration ceremony of the Statue of Unity

Timing of unveiling of the Statue of Unity: The programme will start at 9.50 am on Wednesday, October 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue. After the unveiling, there will be a Republic Day Parade like event. Three IAF planes would fly past and create the tricolour in the sky by emitting saffron, white and green colours. After unveiling the statue, PM Modi would inaugurate the ‘Wall of Unity’ (a monument defining India’s unity) near the statue. Three Jaguar fighter jets would fly past the structure at a low altitude, as per reports.

PM Modi would offer floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Two MI-17 helicopters would shower flowers on the statue. Bands of Gujarat Police, armed and paramilitary forces will perform cultural and musical programmes.

Watch Statue of Unity video

Where to watch the unveiling of the Statue of Unity live: Doordarshan National will live telecast the event. Artistes from 29 states and two Union Territories will showcase dance and musical performances. PM Modi will also inaugurate a 17-km-long Valley of Flowers, a tent city for tourists near the statue and a museum dedicated to the life and times of Patel.

Live streaming of unveiling of Statue of Unity: The unveiling of Statue of Unity will be live streaming on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Statue of Unity inauguration live telecast: Where to watch live streaming of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue unveiling by PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition